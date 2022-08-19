Mitchell 1 Names David Patience 2022 Educator of the Year

Mitchell 1 announced that David Patience, an automotive technology instructor at Metropolitan Community College – Longview in Kansas City, MO, has been named the 2022 Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year. Each year, Mitchell 1 says it recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

David Patience – Mitchell 1’s Educator of the Year. “David was selected for this honor for going above and beyond to prepare students for a professional career in the auto repair industry. As an outstanding teacher and master automotive technician, he has inspired creativity and enthusiasm in the classroom and impacted the lives of countless individuals,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We’re pleased to recognize David for his dedication to his craft – within the classroom and industry – and we extend our sincerest congratulations to him.” As the 2022 recipient, Mitchell 1 says Patience received a one-year complimentary subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software for his school, a three-year membership in the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT), a check for $500, and an expense-paid trip for Patience and a guest to attend the NACAT conference and awards banquet.

