 Mitchell 1 Names David Patience 2022 Educator of the Year
News

Mitchell 1 Names David Patience 2022 Educator of the Year

 

Mitchell 1 announced that David Patience, an automotive technology instructor at Metropolitan Community College – Longview in Kansas City, MO, has been named the 2022 Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year. Each year, Mitchell 1 says it recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

David Patience – Mitchell 1’s Educator of the Year.

“David was selected for this honor for going above and beyond to prepare students for a professional career in the auto repair industry. As an outstanding teacher and master automotive technician, he has inspired creativity and enthusiasm in the classroom and impacted the lives of countless individuals,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We’re pleased to recognize David for his dedication to his craft – within the classroom and industry – and we extend our sincerest congratulations to him.”

As the 2022 recipient, Mitchell 1 says Patience received a one-year complimentary subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software for his school, a three-year membership in the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT), a check for $500, and an expense-paid trip for Patience and a guest to attend the NACAT conference and awards banquet. 

Patience’s automotive career spans 37 years, including 19 years spent at Metropolitan Community College, where he also serves as the Ford ASSET coordinator. Among his achievements, he earned the highest score on the recent National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification tests for U.S. and Canadian educators. In fact, he scored perfect grades on six of the nine tests, Mitchell 1 says.

Patience holds a bachelor’s degree in applied science from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan. He is an ASE Certified Master Technician and a Ford Senior Master Technician.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

