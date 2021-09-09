 Mitchell 1 Names Sizzlin’ Summer Sweeps Winners
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Mitchell 1 Names Sizzlin’ Summer Sweeps Winners

on

MaXpeedingRods Sponsors Carmageddon Car Show

on

Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded For 2021-22

on

Join Snap-on For Live Topic Training Sessions
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: ACDelco Brake Pads And Rotors Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Brake Pads And Rotors

VIDEO: GM Clutch Installation Tips Video
play

VIDEO: GM Clutch Installation Tips

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Fuel Tank Contamination

Underhood: Fuel Tank Contamination
Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service

Undercar: Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service
Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis

Underhood: Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Mitchell 1 Names Sizzlin’ Summer Sweeps Winners

 

on

Mitchell 1 has awarded seven of its Facebook fans a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card in the “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes,” which was hosted on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page. Winners were named each Thursday for six weeks, with two winners announced on the final day of the contest. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes” winners include:

  • Joe Fordyce Jr., White Oak, Pennsylvania  
  • Rick Hoctor, Cheektowaga, New York 
  • Cesar Tobias Acosta, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Stephanie Phillips, Front Royal, Virginia 
  • Stephen Madden, Antioch, Tennessee 
  • Jaime Oestreich, Fulton, Missouri 
  • Timothy Helmer, Tigard, Oregon

“Once again, our ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ was a big hit with our Facebook followers as it’s a fun way to celebrate the backyard barbeque season with family and friends,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We congratulate our seven lucky winners and thank everyone who entered the sweepstakes. Watch our Mitchell 1 Facebook page for more exciting promotions in the future.”  

Advertisement

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE Summer Registration Window Ends Next Month

News: Dana Partners With UNOH To Support Future Auto Technicians

News: Federated, Elitek Team Up To Provide Mobile Services

News: NASCAR Partners With NSTA To Launch New Science Curriculum

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician