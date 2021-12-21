Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Winners

Click Here to Read More

The “Thank You Thursdays” sweepstakes winners included:

Cheryl Weaver, Peru, Indiana

Akin Akgun, Bay Shore, New York

Kevin Braker, Rogers, Arkansas

James O’Brien, Cape May, New Jersey

Shawn Schultz, Coloma, Michigan

Laura Guerrero, Norwalk, California

Dale Christensen, Greenfield, Iowa

Doug Butchart, Elgin, Illinois

Hanna Chace, Elmira, New York

Deborah Kobat, LaPorte, Indiana

Duaine Ericksen, Marysville, California

“Once again, our ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes was very popular with our Facebook followers as it was a fun way to gear up for the holiday season,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “It also allowed us to show our gratitude to the automotive service professionals who worked hard over the past year to keep drivers safely on the road. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for our next exciting promotion.”