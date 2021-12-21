Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
News
Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Winners
Mitchell 1 recently concluded its fall “Thank You Thursdays” sweepstakes, which named a winner of a $100 gift card on its Facebook page each Thursday for 11 weeks.
The “Thank You Thursdays” sweepstakes winners included:
- Cheryl Weaver, Peru, Indiana
- Akin Akgun, Bay Shore, New York
- Kevin Braker, Rogers, Arkansas
- James O’Brien, Cape May, New Jersey
- Shawn Schultz, Coloma, Michigan
- Laura Guerrero, Norwalk, California
- Dale Christensen, Greenfield, Iowa
- Doug Butchart, Elgin, Illinois
- Hanna Chace, Elmira, New York
- Deborah Kobat, LaPorte, Indiana
- Duaine Ericksen, Marysville, California
“Once again, our ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes was very popular with our Facebook followers as it was a fun way to gear up for the holiday season,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “It also allowed us to show our gratitude to the automotive service professionals who worked hard over the past year to keep drivers safely on the road. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for our next exciting promotion.”
For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.