News

Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes Winners

 

on


Mitchell 1 recently concluded the fall edition of its “Thank You Thursdays” Facebook sweepstakes, which named a winner of a $100 gift card every Thursday on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page, from Oct. 8 through Dec. 17.

The “Thank You Thursdays” winners include:

  • Mike Long, Burlington Flats, New York
  • Matt Brady, Mount Olive, Alabama
  • Mark Strauss, Longmont, Colorado
  • Scott Petrie, Phoenix, Arizona
  • Emin Yildiz, Midlothian, Virginia
  • Larry Davis, Merrillville, Indiana
  • Vito Castellaccio, Berkeley Heights, New Jersey
  • Phillip Westrick, Indianapolis, Indiana 
  • Bruce Toth, Cleveland, Ohio 
  • David  Stockman, Rio Rancho, New Mexico
  • Richard Cooper, Lake George, Colorado 

“Our ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes is another way for us to show our appreciation and gratitude for the automotive service professionals who have been essential for keeping vehicles on the road, which has proven to be especially important during these trying times,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We look forward to hosting more sweepstakes in the new year and having the opportunity to ‘thank’ even more technicians.”

In this article:,
Click to comment

