Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes Winners

The “Thank You Thursdays” winners include:

Mike Long, Burlington Flats, New York

Matt Brady, Mount Olive, Alabama

Mark Strauss, Longmont, Colorado

Scott Petrie, Phoenix, Arizona

Emin Yildiz, Midlothian, Virginia

Larry Davis, Merrillville, Indiana

Vito Castellaccio, Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

Phillip Westrick, Indianapolis, Indiana

Bruce Toth, Cleveland, Ohio

David Stockman, Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Richard Cooper, Lake George, Colorado

“Our ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes is another way for us to show our appreciation and gratitude for the automotive service professionals who have been essential for keeping vehicles on the road, which has proven to be especially important during these trying times,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We look forward to hosting more sweepstakes in the new year and having the opportunity to ‘thank’ even more technicians.”