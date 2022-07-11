Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
News
Mitchell 1 Names Winners of Sweepstakes
Mitchell 1 recently concluded its “Thank You Thursdays… and Every Day!” sweepstakes, which named a winner of a $50 Amazon gift card every day throughout June on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page.
The special “Thank You Thursdays…and Every Day!” promotion ran during Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM) as a way to recognize the technicians and auto care professionals who go above and beyond to provide the essential services needed to keep vital vehicles in operation and the motoring public on the road.
“We would like to congratulate the 30 winners and thank everyone who entered our latest Facebook sweepstakes,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “The month-long celebration was the perfect opportunity for us to show our sincere appreciation for all that these service professionals do, every day.”
The “Thank You Thursdays…and Every Day!” winners include:
- Andrew Ritzka, Waukesha, Wisconsin
- Anthony Wells, Schererville, Indiana
- Bruce Nobert, Maricopa, Arizona
- Bryon Reap,Tomball, Texas
- Charles Feeney, Sidney, Ohio
- Chris Watters, Holden, Maine
- Christopher Anderson, Milford, New Hampshire
- David Byrd, LaGrange, North Carolina
- David Tovar, Beaumont, Texas
- David Wilkerson, DeLand, Florida
- Debra Waterman, O’Neill, Nebraska
- Douglas Oakes, Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Heather Parker, Stamford, Connecticut
- John Campbell, Meadowview, Virginia
- Jose Jance, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Josh Ondrea, Chapin, South Carolina
- Kaye Hickman, Laurinburg, North Carolina
- Kevin Braker, Rogers, Arkansas
- Kevin Sterczala, Oxford, Massachusetts
- Lillian DelaRosa, Midlothian, Texas
- Mark Leimbach, Jackson, Missouri
- Martha Morin, Houston, Texas
- Matt Harvey, Darlington, South Carolina
- Nathan Nightingale, Shelby Township, Michigan
- Ron Mittelstaedt, Ewing, New Jersey
- Scott Petrie, Phoenix, Arizona
- Shae Evans, Smithville, Ohio
- Shawn Schultz, Coloma, Michigan
- Tina Meissner, Hazen, North Dakota
- Walker Todd, Westdale, New York
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) designated June 2022 as Automotive Service Professionals Month. This year, ASPM both served as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence, as well as a celebrate ASE’s 50 years of service to the transportation industry.