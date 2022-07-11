Mitchell 1 Names Winners of Sweepstakes

Mitchell 1 recently concluded its “Thank You Thursdays… and Every Day!” sweepstakes, which named a winner of a $50 Amazon gift card every day throughout June on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page.

The special “Thank You Thursdays…and Every Day!” promotion ran during Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM) as a way to recognize the technicians and auto care professionals who go above and beyond to provide the essential services needed to keep vital vehicles in operation and the motoring public on the road.

“We would like to congratulate the 30 winners and thank everyone who entered our latest Facebook sweepstakes,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “The month-long celebration was the perfect opportunity for us to show our sincere appreciation for all that these service professionals do, every day.”

The “Thank You Thursdays…and Every Day!” winners include:

Andrew Ritzka, Waukesha, Wisconsin

Anthony Wells, Schererville, Indiana

Bruce Nobert, Maricopa, Arizona

Bryon Reap,Tomball, Texas

Charles Feeney, Sidney, Ohio

Chris Watters, Holden, Maine

Christopher Anderson, Milford, New Hampshire

David Byrd, LaGrange, North Carolina

David Tovar, Beaumont, Texas

David Wilkerson, DeLand, Florida

Debra Waterman, O’Neill, Nebraska

Douglas Oakes, Jonesboro, Arkansas

Heather Parker, Stamford, Connecticut

John Campbell, Meadowview, Virginia

Jose Jance, Las Vegas, Nevada

Josh Ondrea, Chapin, South Carolina

Kaye Hickman, Laurinburg, North Carolina

Kevin Braker, Rogers, Arkansas

Kevin Sterczala, Oxford, Massachusetts

Lillian DelaRosa, Midlothian, Texas

Mark Leimbach, Jackson, Missouri

Martha Morin, Houston, Texas

Matt Harvey, Darlington, South Carolina

Nathan Nightingale, Shelby Township, Michigan

Ron Mittelstaedt, Ewing, New Jersey

Scott Petrie, Phoenix, Arizona

Shae Evans, Smithville, Ohio

Shawn Schultz, Coloma, Michigan

Tina Meissner, Hazen, North Dakota

Walker Todd, Westdale, New York

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) designated June 2022 as Automotive Service Professionals Month. This year, ASPM both served as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence, as well as a celebrate ASE’s 50 years of service to the transportation industry.