 Mitchell 1 Names Winners of Sweepstakes
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Mitchell 1 Names Winners of Sweepstakes

on

Continental Launches Light Truck, SUV and CUV Tire Promo 

on

Hankook Tire Announces 2022 Great Hit Rebate

on

ASE Education Foundation Establishes Field Managers Network
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Best Practices for Timing Belt Replacements (VIDEO) Video
play

Best Practices for Timing Belt Replacements (VIDEO)

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO) Video
play

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Undercar: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service
Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos

Underhood: Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos
BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

Automotive: BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied
Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Mitchell 1 Names Winners of Sweepstakes

 

on

Mitchell 1 recently concluded its “Thank You Thursdays… and Every Day!” sweepstakes, which named a winner of a $50 Amazon gift card every day throughout June on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The special “Thank You Thursdays…and Every Day!” promotion ran during Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM) as a way to recognize the technicians and auto care professionals who go above and beyond to provide the essential services needed to keep vital vehicles in operation and the motoring public on the road.

“We would like to congratulate the 30 winners and thank everyone who entered our latest Facebook sweepstakes,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “The month-long celebration was the perfect opportunity for us to show our sincere appreciation for all that these service professionals do, every day.” 

The “Thank You Thursdays…and Every Day!” winners include:

  • Andrew Ritzka, Waukesha, Wisconsin
  • Anthony Wells, Schererville, Indiana
  • Bruce Nobert, Maricopa, Arizona
  • Bryon Reap,Tomball, Texas
  • Charles Feeney, Sidney, Ohio
  • Chris Watters, Holden, Maine
  • Christopher Anderson, Milford, New Hampshire
  • David Byrd, LaGrange, North Carolina
  • David Tovar, Beaumont, Texas
  • David Wilkerson, DeLand, Florida
  • Debra Waterman, O’Neill, Nebraska
  • Douglas Oakes, Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • Heather Parker, Stamford, Connecticut 
  • John Campbell, Meadowview, Virginia
  • Jose Jance, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Josh Ondrea, Chapin, South Carolina 
  • Kaye Hickman, Laurinburg, North Carolina
  • Kevin Braker, Rogers, Arkansas
  • Kevin Sterczala, Oxford, Massachusetts
  • Lillian DelaRosa, Midlothian, Texas
  • Mark Leimbach, Jackson, Missouri
  • Martha Morin, Houston, Texas
  • Matt Harvey, Darlington, South Carolina
  • Nathan Nightingale, Shelby Township, Michigan
  • Ron Mittelstaedt, Ewing, New Jersey
  • Scott Petrie, Phoenix, Arizona
  • Shae Evans, Smithville, Ohio
  • Shawn Schultz, Coloma, Michigan
  • Tina Meissner, Hazen, North Dakota
  • Walker Todd, Westdale, New York  

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) designated June 2022 as Automotive Service Professionals Month. This year, ASPM both served as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence, as well as a celebrate ASE’s 50 years of service to the transportation industry.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Service King Hosts Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

News: GFS, Lincoln Tech Partner For Collision Repair Training

News: ASE Conference Keynote To Discuss “2 Percent Solution”

News: Mobile Tech Connects Students With Companies at SkillsUSA

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician