Connect with us

News

Mitchell 1 Offers ProDemand Video-Based Certificate Program

 

on

For service technicians who want to take their knowledge of ProDemand to the next level, Mitchell 1 offers a video-based certificate program that covers key features to help them become more proficient with the repair information software.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“As with any software, taking the time to go through the instructions can really pay off for technicians by saving time as they learn to use the information system more efficiently,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “The ProDemand video certificate program is set up to be simple and easy-to-navigate so users can discover a new level of proficiency that will help them find what they need and quickly get back under the hood to complete the repair.”

The training is presented in a series of simple, easy-to-understand videos that are each under four minutes in duration and cover all of the features of the ProDemand auto repair information software. After watching the videos, users can take a short quiz to validate their understanding of the content and test their proficiency. Many of the questions on the quiz allow them to navigate to the information using ProDemand, so the exercise is more about doing rather than memorizing. 

Available at https://mitchell1.com/support/playlist/, the certificate program is part of the ProDemand Get2Know online training and support center. The site also offers resources to help auto repair technicians learn ProDemand, including a getting started guide, online training videos and links to live one-on-one training.

Advertisement

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Mitchell 1 Offers ProDemand Video-Based Certificate Program

on

Dorman Announces More Than 250 New Products For April 2020

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Announce Daily Shop Webinars

on

AWE Fire Truck 'Revoff' Supports First Responders
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Spark Plug Heat Ranges

Tools & Products: Clore Light-N-Carry 750 Max Lumen LED Torch Light

Undercar: TPMS Tip: Air Chuck Or Err Chuck

Tools & Products: Mac Tools 1/2-in. Drive Mini Impact Wrench, Socket Set

News: Mitchell 1 Offers ProDemand Video-Based Certificate Program
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect