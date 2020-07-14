Mitchell 1 Offers SocialCRM Marketing Tips For Repair Shops

The Mitchell 1 SocialCRM automotive shop marketing services team has put together a roundup of 10 marketing tips and tricks to help automotive repair shops boost their businesses now that restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus are starting to ease up and more vehicle owners are able to bring their cars into shops for service and maintenance.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“As the world re-opens after the COVID-19 shut-down, now is a great time for shop owners to think about gaining some new strategies and ideas to re-invigorate their shop’s marketing efforts to fill their bays,” said Marcus Mackell, market manager for SocialCRM at Mitchell 1. “The SocialCRM marketing experts at Mitchell 1 have compiled 10 topics from our ShopConnection blog that will help bring new and return customers to shops.” Below are highlights, along with links to the full content: Connect with Customers by Text Message Text messaging has become one of the most prevalent forms of communication today. Texting can enhance your marketing efforts and help you engage with your customers. The SocialCRM service integrates with the Manager™ SE shop management system, enabling you to reach your customers right away with text messages sent directly from inside your Manager SE shop system. Communicating with Customers During the Pandemic If you’d like to notify your customers of the precautionary measures your shop has taken to keep them safe by preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the SocialCRM marketing service can help. Standard or customized messages related to the pandemic can be easily communicated via email on behalf of your shop, along with updates on your shop’s website to communicate with your customers.

Advertisement

How Online Appointments Save You Time For many shops, the process of scheduling appointments can be a pain point for consumers and employees. Giving consumers the option to book their appointment online is a great time saver for both the consumer and the shop. Showing Customers Gratitude Creates Loyalty When an auto repair shop shows gratitude to their customers, it can help create loyalty. Use these tips to improve the relationship between you and your customers. Building Customer Relationships A collection of tips from Mitchell 1 designed to help shops build strong customer relationships with your customers with thank-you messages, coupon promotions, email campaigns and more. Inside tips on text messaging (and more) Our SocialCRM team shares insights about building customer relationships by using text messaging to increase engagement. Automate Your State Inspection Email Blasts Not every state requires vehicles to be inspected on a regular basis, but if yours does, SocialCRM can make it easy to remind your customers.

Advertisement

How to boost your revenue by using recommendations Recommendation reminders not only help ensure the health and safety of your customer’s car and show them that you care, but you are also helping to boost your shop’s revenue. Integrating your CRM system with your management system is the perfect way to automate the recommendation reminders you send out. So Negative Reviews About My Auto Shop Are a Good Thing? Yes, negative reviews can be good for your auto repair shop if you handle them properly. This blog post offers some valuable tips showing how you can do exactly that. “Marketing Science” Without the Science Degree Measuring marketing results and return on investment has historically been a challenge. Compared to the guesswork of the past, new marketing tools are making “marketing science” possible. The old adage, “half of my marketing dollars are not working, but I don’t know which half,” no longer applies. Now businesses can know which of their marketing dollars are or are not working, so they can make better business decisions.

Advertisement