News

Mitchell 1 Names Outstanding Auto Tech Student

 

on

Vance Hagarman from Hanover, Pennsylvania has been named the 2021 Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student. Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one U.S. or Canadian student for outstanding achievement in automotive technology and auto shop repair scholastics. Hagarman will receive a $3,000 scholarship and a $250 Snap-on gift card. The scholarship program is administered through the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

Click Here to Read More
“Mitchell 1 is proud to recognize Vance Hagarman for his outstanding achievements and dedication to pursuing a career as a professional service technician,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “With his drive and passion for auto diagnostics and repair, we know he will achieve his goals and have a very successful career in the auto care industry.”

As a recent high school graduate, Hagarman will attend Harrisburg Area Community College in the fall of 2021 where he is enrolled in the automotive technology program. He currently works part time as a technician at Mark’s Automotive. After completing his studies and getting professional certifications, he hopes to one day take over his uncle’s automotive repair shop. Hagarman stated he knew he would enjoy working on cars as a career because he likes the atmosphere of the repair shop, learning new skills and the feeling of accomplishment he gets being able to fix things with his hands.

To be eligible for the Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student scholarship, applicants must be a current student majoring in automotive technology/auto shop repair course work and must meet the following criteria:  be nominated by his/her NACAT instructor, maintain a minimum overall 3.0 GPA, have plans to attend (or already be enrolled in) an accredited college or university and be a U.S. or Canadian citizen.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com.

