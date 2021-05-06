 Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19

on

How Automotive Paint Preferences Continue To Evolve

on

The Body Repair Industry Today: Not Your Father’s

on

Autonomous Cars Should Be Washed Manually, Say Developers
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: What ZDDP Is, What It Does and Why It Matters Video
play

VIDEO: What ZDDP Is, What It Does and Why It Matters

VIDEO: ADAS And Alignment Procedures Video
play

VIDEO: ADAS And Alignment Procedures

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves

Tools & Products: Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves
It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!

Undercar: It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!

News: AkzoNobel Opens New High-Tech Instructional Center
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Paint / Body

Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19

Experts note the importance of understanding that our future “normal” may be very different.
 

on

Mitchell has released its first quarter Industry Trends Report for 2021, which shares important data-driven trends impacting the property and casualty industry along with expert insights, opinions and guidance that can help businesses navigate this year’s new environment.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A year after the COVID crisis abruptly upended life around the world, workers everywhere are anxiously awaiting a return to “normal.” However, industry experts note the importance of understanding that our future “normal” may be very different, as changes in commuting, investments in virtual medical care and the emergence of a hybrid workforce begin to take shape.

Throughout this quarter’s report, Mitchell experts share insights important to the industry, including the evolution of claims automation and changes in claims frequency in the wake of COVID-19, the effect of COVID-19 on hospitals and healthcare workers, and a closer look at vaccines.

In this edition of the Auto Physical Damage Edition, Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of Global Product Strategy and Artificial Intelligence for Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division, shares his insights about the technological evolution necessary to reach the “Holy Grail of automation: touchless estimates.” While COVID-19 accelerated the pace of digital transformation for the collision repair industry and advancements have led to increased automation, “the need for human oversight and intervention remains necessary,” says Baudoux. “Furthermore, the infrastructure and regulation required to support a completely automated end-to-end system are still evolving.”

This edition also takes a deeper dive into collision repair trends from 2020 and what they mean for the future and how ADAS calibrations can be a new profit center. Also, Ryan Mandell, director of Claims Performance, sits down with Paul Prochilo, CEO of Canada’s Simplicity Car Care and Chairman of the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF), for the latest mPower Collision Podcast.

Advertisement

Click here for the full edition.

This article courtesy of BodyShop Business.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Paint / Body: Carwashing Vs. Detailing – Is There Any Difference?

Paint / Body: Headlight Service A Potential Sales Opportunity For Detailers

Paint / Body: EV Safety: Battery Precautions & Welding Considerations

Paint / Body: The Myth Of Scratches, Swirls And Carwashes

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician