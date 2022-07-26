 Mitchell1 to Host ProDemand Training at NACAT Conference
Tomorrows Technician

on

Mitchell1 to Host ProDemand Training at NACAT Conference

on

Continental Tire Partners With UTI

on

Dorman Releases 300+ New Products In July

on

Registration Open For ASE Summer Certification
News

Mitchell1 to Host ProDemand Training at NACAT Conference

 

on

Mike Alberry, Mitchell 1 product manager for ProDemand software, will host a training session geared to automobile repair instructors during the 2022 North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) Conference and Expo. Alberry’s session, entitled “Training Students on ProDemand,” is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET during NACAT, which runs Aug. 7-11 at the Cincinnati Marriott RiverCenter in Covington, Kentucky.

Click Here to Read More
ProDemand auto repair information provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information and exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup to help automotive technicians repair vehicles more efficiently. Key features include expert-based Real Fixes, ADAS quick reference information, advanced interactive color wiring diagrams, the latest TSBs, common replaced parts graphs and integrated estimating with the Mitchell 1 Manager- SE shop management system.

“After speaking with instructors at various conferences, we realized that many instructors are not aware of all the features that are available in their ProDemand software,” said Alberry. “This session at NACAT will provide an overview of ProDemand’s capabilities so instructors can maximize their students’ experience.”

At the NACAT awards banquet, Alberry will present Mitchell 1’s Educator of the Year award that recognizes one of nation’s top instructors for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry. Additionally, Alberry will recognize the recipient of the Automotive Technology Outstanding Student scholarship award that Mitchell1 administers annually through the NACAT Education Foundation.

Alberry has over 40 years of experience in the automotive industry. Prior to joining Snap-on and Mitchell 1, he spent 12 years as a Porsche technician. Throughout his career, Alberry has held positions in the areas of sales and product support, dealer, field manager, content manager and product management of PC-based scan tools, as well as ProDemand.

Alberry has two associates of arts degrees in automotive technology and holds four U.S. patents around diagnostic tools and three patents pending for repair information.

For more information or to register for the NACAT conference, visit www.nacat.org.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com.

