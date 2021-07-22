 Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

on

All About Timing Chains

on

Maximize Engine Potential With O2 Sensors, Tuning

on

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Replacing Your Wiper Blades Video
play

VIDEO: Replacing Your Wiper Blades

VIDEO: The Benefits Of Injector Balance Testing Video
play

VIDEO: The Benefits Of Injector Balance Testing

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Undercar: Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Underhood

Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Old methods of testing a battery and alternator aren’t appropriate today. Do the job right to get the right results.
Advertisement
 

on

There was once a time when all a technician needed to diagnose a battery was a voltmeter. You could measure battery voltage, charging voltage and maybe perform a full field test. But charging systems have changed. The alternator is now managed by the ECM for loads and fuel economy. Testing now requires a scan tool.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

If only battery voltage is present at the battery on a running engine, does this mean the alternator is “bad”? No, it does not. That only means that the alternator is not charging — but does not reveal why. Therefore, it does not prove a faulty alternator. All too often the alternator is condemned by technicians due to this test alone.

For some vehicles, it’s normal to see a reading as high as 15 volts. For others, it’s normal to see as low as 13 volts. For some, a constant 13.6 volts is an indication of a problem. Still yet, it’s perfectly normal for others to see the alternator not charge at all intermittently. Some alternators are controlled only with an internal or external regulator. Some are controlled only by the PCM. Still yet, others are controlled by a voltage regulator and the PCM. Not knowing what controls what and how it is supposed to function, can cause a ­misdiagnosis or a critical problem to be overlooked. Take the time to look at the service information.

If you don’t see at least 13 volts when you check charging voltage at the battery with the engine idling, check the wiring connections at the alternator — not just visually or by wiggling the wires or connectors, but check for excessive resistance by doing a voltage drop test. Many so-called alternator problems turn out to be nothing more than a bad connection at the alternator or a bad wiring harness.

Advertisement

If communications were lost between the PCM and alternator, the PCM would turn on the battery light, but the regulator would still charge the alternator at about 13 volts. The PCM would set a trouble code relating to that loss of communication. Imagine trying to diagnose a battery light that doesn’t appear to have any reason to be on. That is, it doesn’t appear to have a valid reason until a scanner is added to the testing.

On many vehicles, the PCM is controlling the duty cycle of the alternator. It is controlling the amps and voltages in finer increments than can be measured by a simple meter, so that current is supplied in a more efficient manner. These changes might be just 10 milliamps, so connections to the regulator are critical. You cannot afford a mediocre connection.

Advertisement

Depending upon ambient temperature, charging voltage generally varies between 14.8 and 13.5 volts. The actual charging voltage designed into a voltage regulator is dependent upon factors such as how far the alternator is located from the battery and the ambient air temperature surrounding the battery as calculated by the PCM. Under normal operating conditions, an alternator should maintain about 14.2 volts at 70° F ambient air temperature.

As a rule, the key-off current drain on most late-model vehicles should be less than 50 milliamps (mA). But on some vehicles, it might be normal to have even greater draws for up to 10 minutes after the keys have been removed from the ignition. During this period, the serial data buses could be communicating and performing some digital housekeeping. Also, systems like air ride, the evaporative emissions system and auxiliary water pumps could still be active long after the vehicle has been parked. This is why on some modern vehicles service information, an OBD II breakout box and a scan tool are necessary to solve some intermittent parasitic power drains.

Extra Ground, Extra Trouble

It is a bad practice to use the positive and negative battery terminals to power aftermarket accessories on some late-model vehicles. The extra ground and power changes the internal resistance of the battery. The extra connections can cause the battery to incorrectly report the state of discharge, despite a normal battery condition. This can cause the battery to be overcharged and/or codes to be set that may cause the charging light on the instrument cluster to illuminate.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Underhood: 10 Timing Belt Tips

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: What Happens When A Timing Belt Breaks? — FSI Timing Failure

Underhood: Fuel Pump Controls For Pressure and Volume

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician