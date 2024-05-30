 Modine Helps Fortify Zero-Emission Bus Fleet in Wisconsin

Modine Helps Fortify Zero-Emission Bus Fleet in Wisconsin

Racine transit system zero-emission buses are equipped with Modine EVantage to increase longevity and range.

Modine announced a collaboration with the City of Racine Wisconsin’s public transportation system, RYDE Racine. To reduce public transit fleet emissions, the city operates nine all-electric buses with the Modine EVantage Thermal Management System, with up to four additional EVs on order, the company said.

Modine said EVantage will optimize inverter temperatures and improve the range, longevity, and reliability of the city’s electric bus fleet along the nearly 700 stops it serves.

“Racine has set an ambitious goal to reduce the carbon footprint of our public transit system, and we’re achieving this objective bus by bus. As we increase the size of our zero-emission bus fleet, Modine’s sophisticated thermal management system is essential for maintaining our transit program’s smooth operation, reliability, and efficiency,” said Trevor Jung, transit & mobility director at the City of Racine. “Through this collaboration, Modine has helped RYDE Racine fortify our electric buses with a hometown solution, demonstrating our combined commitment to enhancing service reliability for our passengers and environmental sustainability.”

The City of Racine recently received funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to expand its EV fleet up to 13 buses. To meet the Buy America standard set forth in the funding guidelines, RYDE Racine selected all-electric buses containing Modine EVantage thermal management systems. The company said that will ensure the buses feature American-made components and systems from a hometown supplier.

“Integrating our thermal management technology into the RYDE Racine electric buses marks a brilliant collaboration to achieve our shared goal of reducing transportation emissions and supporting our community,” said Terry Petersen, market development manager at Modine. “By partnering with RYDE Racine, we are proud to contribute to the sustainability efforts and innovation happening right in our backyard.”

