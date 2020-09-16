Motor State Distributing Hot Rod & Early Muscle Catalog

The new 2021 Hot Rod and Early Muscle catalog from Motor State features 512 full-color pages of performance parts and accessories for rat rods, hot rods, custom classics, and early muscle cars. These rods and cars inspire an excitement and a yearning for a time when engine tuning was done with a wrench and a screwdriver instead of a laptop. Welding was often considered a critical skill for doing your own bodywork, and chrome was king.