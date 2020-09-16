Motor State Distributing Hot Rod & Early Muscle Catalog

The new 2021 Hot Rod and Early Muscle catalog from Motor State features 512 full-color pages of performance parts and accessories for rat rods, hot rods, custom classics, and early muscle cars. These rods and cars inspire an excitement and a yearning for a time when engine tuning was done with a wrench and a screwdriver instead of a laptop. Welding was often considered a critical skill for doing your own bodywork, and chrome was king.
Motor State gets that feeling. That’s why its latest Hot Rod and Early Muscle catalog features components for vehicles from classic 1930’s hot rods all the way through the muscle cars of the 60’s and 70’s.