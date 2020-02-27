MotoRad Continues Support Of Respect Is Learned In The Pits

Technician.Academy says it is grateful to once again have MotoRad on board for the annual Respect is Learned In The Pits contest in 2020. The MotoRad team recognizes the value of the program, which gives selected college students the opportunity to work hands-on in the pits on Top Alcohol Dragsters. This is MotoRad’s third year supporting Technician.Academy’s Respect is Learned In The Pits contest.

“Just like us, MotoRad is passionate about shaping the future of the automotive industry and ensuring students have enough education opportunities to help them succeed,” said Shawn Collins, founder of Technician.Academy. “Without supporters like MotoRad, these unique opportunities wouldn’t be possible.”

2020 marks the fourth consecutive year that Technician.Academy has joined forces with Randy Meyer Racing for the Respect is Learned In The Pits contest. Two students will be chosen from a pool of applicants to work alongside the drag race team, learning some of the ins and outs of dragster maintenance.

“We’ve enjoyed being part of this initiative the past two years and are excited to be back on board in 2020,” said Brandon Kight, MotoRad director of marketing and program development. “This is such a valuable opportunity for students, and we’re proud to be part of it.”