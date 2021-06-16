MPA Receives Extra Miler Award From AutoZone

Motorcar Parts of America Inc . (MPA) has received AutoZone’s Extra Miler award for outstanding service at the automotive retailer’s Vendor Summit held virtually last week.

The Extra Miler award is presented annually to a select group of AutoZone’s several hundred suppliers who are unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.

“Product quality, technical excellence and superior customer service are daily commitments throughout our organization. We are gratified to be included in this elite group of AutoZone suppliers and look forward to continuing mutual success,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and CEO of Motorcar Parts of America Inc.