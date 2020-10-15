Connect with us

Mueller-Kueps Brake Caliper Files With Improved Handle

The files now have a two-component rubber handle for a more comfortable and economic grip.

The Mueller-Kueps brake caliper file is back and improved, the company announced.

Rather than featuring a plastic handle, the files now have a two-component rubber handle for a more comfortable and economic grip. This will allow you to get a better handle on the tool to remove all coarse residue off the brake caliper.

This high-quality tool comes in two different sizes. One for the domestic cars and European imports (#460 200) and one for the Asian import cars (#460 202). The #460 202 can also be used on most rear calipers.

Using this file to clear the caliper prior to installing new brake pads will ensure that premature wear on said brake pads will not be an issue in the future.

For more info: www.mueller-kueps.com.

