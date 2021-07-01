At 15.5 in. long, the new Mueller-Kueps flexible magnets provide extra reach and with a flexible shaft they are sure to fit into any tight space necessary. Most notably, the 702 500 has a magnet diameter of 5mm, making it one of the smallest but powerful magnets on the market.

These magnets come in three weight categories. The 702 500 is able to lift up to 1 lb., the 702 018 can lift nearly 4 lbs. and the 702 030 is the largest with the ability to lift over 6.5 lbs.

This means they are great for retrieving any ferrous metal parts that are dropped. An ergonomic grip makes it easy to hold while the neon green and black handle make them easy to see.

For more info: mueller-kueps.com