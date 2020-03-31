Mueller-Kueps LED DUO Lamp

Let Mueller-Kueps light up your day with their new flashlight, theLED DUO Lamp, No. 904 996.

Click Here to Read More

This light has three different light intensity options including a choice between a flood light and a spotlight. A wireless charging base reduces fiddling around with wires and bad connections.

LED DUO Lamp

At 250 lumen it runs for 5 hours and at 600 Lumen it has a run time of 2.5 hours. Spotlight is 135 lumens for 5 hours of run time. It is impact resistant from 2 meters.

A rubber coating makes this light comfortable to hold, and it features a hook, magnet and flexible handle for quick and easy use.

Complete your toolbox today with this neon green flashlight. You’ll never forget it under the car!

For more information, please visit mueller-kueps.com.