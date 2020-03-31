Connect with us

Tools & Products

Mueller-Kueps LED DUO Lamp

Featuring a rubber coating for comfortable grip and a hook, magnet and flexible handle for easy use.
Advertisement
 

on

Let Mueller-Kueps light up your day with their new flashlight, theLED DUO Lamp, No. 904 996.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This light has three different light intensity options including a choice between a flood light and a spotlight. A wireless charging base reduces fiddling around with wires and bad connections.

LED DUO Lamp

At 250 lumen it runs for 5 hours and at 600 Lumen it has a run time of 2.5 hours. Spotlight is 135 lumens for 5 hours of run time. It is impact resistant from 2 meters.

A rubber coating makes this light comfortable to hold, and it features a hook, magnet and flexible handle for quick and easy use.

Complete your toolbox today with this neon green flashlight. You’ll never forget it under the car!

For more information, please visit mueller-kueps.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Mueller-Kueps LED DUO Lamp

on

Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

on

Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit

on

ATE Offers Line Of Hydraulic Brake Parts
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Champion Re-Launches Power Steering Fluid

News: Expiring ASE Certifications Extended Until December 31

News: Distance Learning With Babcox’s Educational Webinars

Video: VIDEO: Code P0128 And Cooling System Leaks

Tools & Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Connect