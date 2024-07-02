 Mullen Announces Class 1 EV Sale Through Eco Auto

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Mullen Announces Class 1 EV Sale Through Eco Auto

Mullen announced its partnership with Eco Auto, a national franchise of automotive dealerships, earlier this month.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced the first sale of its Mullen Commercial electric vehicles in Massachusetts through its new dealer partner Eco Auto. The company said the initial delivery will go to a Massachusetts-based company offering custom home building, home renovations and maintenance, property management and painting services. Mullen announced its partnership with Eco Auto, a national franchise of automotive dealerships, earlier this month.

Related Articles

“We are thrilled to announce the first Mullen Commercial EV sale in Massachusetts with our valued partner, Eco Auto,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are confident that our commercial EVs will be a game-changer for businesses looking to electrify in Massachusetts, offering them a reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation solution.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck. The company said both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Blink CEO to Present at Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

The event is scheduled for June 17 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Blink Charging Co. announced that Brendan Jones, president and chief executive officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

The event is scheduled for June 17 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Blink said Jones will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Asahi Kasei Achieves Electrolyte Technological Breakthrough

The company said it successfully achieved proof of concept for lithium-ion batteries with improved power output and service life.

By Nadine Battah
Autel’s CSMS Achieves OCPP 2.0.1 Certification

The Charging Station Management System obtained the certification from the Open Charge Alliance.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Amsted Automotive Displays New Ways to Extend EV Range 

Amsted will display a cache of multi-functional clutch technologies with benefits in ICE, EV and HEV platforms at the 24th annual VDI Dritev Congress.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR Form Joint Venture

The completed joint venture is now known as Amplify Cell Technologies.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part I

It’s critical to utilize OEM service information and procedures for each and every hybrid or EV.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Advanced Cooling System Technologies: Hybrid & EVs

Learn how to keep your hybrid or electric vehicle running smoothly and efficiently.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Honda Launches Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in Ohio

Production of the 2025 CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell EV begins at Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GreenPower Launches EV Star Utility Truck

The EV Star Utility Truck is purpose-built and fully customizable to fit a range of vocational applications and utility use cases.

By Christian Hinton