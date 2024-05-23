Mullen Announces Sale of 50 Bollinger EV Trucks

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced Bollinger Motors* has reached an agreement to sell 50 vehicles to EnviroCharge, a provider of convenient and flexible charging solutions, for an estimated deal value of $8,250,000 for electric vehicle owners.

EnviroCharge will install its mobile clean-propane-powered charging system on the Bollinger B4 chassis cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck. By combining the charging unit with the Bollinger B4, EnviroCharge said it will provide a convenient mobile unit allowing electric vehicle owners to quickly and easily charge EVs anytime, anywhere.

EnviroCharge will take possession of the vehicles after Bollinger Motors launches production in the second half of 2024.

“EnviroCharge shares our commitment and vision to transform the transportation industry,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “Innovative electric trucks and charging solutions mean fleets can switch today to save money, reduce emissions and get the job done.”

EnviroCharge will re-sell the newly upfitted vehicles to fleet owners in states with voucher incentive programs. In addition, the vehicles will be eligible for the $40,000 Inflation Reduction Act federal tax credit ,the company said.

“This is a big step forward for EnviroCharge customers, as it provides a clean-fuel EV charging solution on a zero-emission vehicle,” said Charlie Stockton, CEO of EnviroCharge. “This will create a convenient charging solution providing fleet owners with invaluable peace of mind.”

*In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc.