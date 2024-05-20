 Mullen Continues Commercial EV Dealer Expansion in Midwest

EV Bizz

Mullen Continues Commercial EV Dealer Expansion in Midwest

New franchise partners Ziegler Truck Group and Range Truck Group will focus on the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest regions of the U.S.

Emerging electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced the addition of zero-emissions commercial vehicle dealers, Minnesota-based Ziegler Truck Group and Washington-based Range Truck Group, which are a part of the Ziegler Companies distribution network. As Mullen’s new franchise partners, RTG and ZTG will cover national and regional fleet opportunities for Mullen commercial EVs with a focus on the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest regions of the U.S., according to the latest press information.

With a 110-year legacy of selling and servicing premier brands in construction and agriculture equipment, Ziegler and Range Truck Group, independent entities as part of the Ziegler Companies portfolio, are focused on delivering advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge zero-emissions solutions to the commercial transportation sector, according to Mullen Automotive.

ZTG is an approved California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) HVIP dealer and will offer Mullen’s full line of all-electric commercial vehicles, the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, which is HVIP approved and provides up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of purchase. Ziegler will be able to provide HVIP point-of-sale vouchers for the Mullen THREE, which when combined with the available $7,500 federal tax credit, the net effective cost of the Mullen THREE could be less than $17,000.

“We’re building a portfolio of zero-emissions vehicles to help our customers seamlessly navigate the transition of their fleet,” said Johannes Ariens, representing both RTG and ZTG. “Our customers are ready to explore, test and pilot vehicles, and with Mullen, we’re able to get them on the road to zero-emissions faster with low-barrier price points and with the support and reliability we’ve been collectively providing for over 110 years as a legacy dealer organization.”

