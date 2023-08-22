 Mullen’s First Production Vehicle Rolls Off Assembly Line

EV Bizz

The Mullen Three, a Class 3 EV truck, rolled off the line at Mullen’s assembly facility in Mississippi on Aug. 21.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced the first production vehicle, the Mullen Three, a Class 3 EV truck, rolled off the line at Mullen’s commercial vehicle assembly facility located in Tunica, Mississippi, on August, 21, 2023.

Mullen says it will gradually be ramping up the production rate through the balance of this calendar year. Once full acceleration has been achieved, Class 3 production capacity at the Tunica facility is currently planned at 3,000 vehicles annually per shift. As electric vehicle adoption rates increase, Mullen adds it plans to add a second shift for Class 3 production, which will increase capacity to 6,000 total vehicles per year.

“We have been true to our commercial Class 3 vehicle production commitments and have now achieved a significant milestone with the first trucks rolling off the line,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman.

During the ramp up in volume of the Mullen THREE, the production testing and launch of the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV Cargo Van will also take place in Tunica, achieving deliveries on customer orders for both commercial Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles by year end, according to the company.

To date, Mullen says it has received $79 million in purchase orders for the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group and MGT Lease Company.

