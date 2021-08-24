 NASCAR Partners With NSTA To Launch New Science Curriculum
NASCAR Partners With NSTA To Launch New Science Curriculum

News

NASCAR Partners With NSTA To Launch New Science Curriculum

 

on

NASCAR and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) have launched a new science and STEM learning curriculum for K-8 science teachers across the US. The racing-themed science lessons will be available free of charge to educators nationwide on NSTA.org

The collaboration between NASCAR and NSTA, a promoter of excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning, features 18 racing-themed lesson plans, including aerodynamics, friction and motion, light, sound and more. Accompanying videos, games and more also are featured.

“We are thrilled to partner with NSTA, a passionate community of science educators and professionals devoted to teaching and offering science resources to kids across the country,” NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer Pete Jung said. “This collaboration provides NASCAR an incredible opportunity to make an impact in science education while introducing new generations to the sport.”

Through its relationship with NSTA, NASCAR also will work to bring elementary and middle school students to race events via free and discounted tickets and special family events hosted at NASCAR race tracks.

In related news, NASCAR will support the annual National Conference on Science Education in Chicago in 2022 for the second consecutive year.

For more information, visit: nascar.com.

