Navistar Launches Technician Apprenticeship Program

Navistar announced the implementation of its InternationalTruck and IC BusUptime Academy, a 12-month technician apprenticeship program that offers paid, hands-on training in a real-world setting.

The new program presents a unique approach to technician training from a 90-day dealership rotation to on-the-job class assignments. Students work with multiple vehicle types, including electric and fuel cell technologies. On top of 3,200 hours of on-the-job training, students receive 800 hours of classroom time and lab work, a journeyman toolbox, laptop and Navistar mentor. “With the technician shortage at an all-time high, this is the perfect opportunity for future potential technicians to get their feet wet and experience working for the country’s largest commercial vehicle service network,” said Ana Salcido, manager, Technician Recruitment, Navistar. “Uptime Academy offers the benefit of working closely with new technologies, sending technicians into the industry prepared for what is to come.”

West Michigan International Service Manager Jason Carley oversees Uptime Academy apprentice Andrew Langeland and his technician mentor Jay Schick. Carley has seen firsthand the knowledge and skills Langeland has gained and considers him a major asset to the Western Michigan International service center. “We are very excited for the opportunities Uptime Academy has provided to aide Andrew in becoming a master certified technician within our department,” said Carley. “Communication with the academy team has been instrumental, and they continue to support and provide the proper resources to make this program possible. We are already seeing positive outcomes and are excited about future opportunities.”

