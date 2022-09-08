New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

ADAS 101 introduces students to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The two lessons will inform students on the theory and operation of ADAS systems and the sensors that make these systems function. Also, we will cover why these systems need to be calibrated and the tools to perform a calibration.

Found exclusively on Tomorrows Technician University, in this course you will learn the theory and operation of ADAS systems and the sensors that make these systems function.

Topics Include:

ADAS Awareness

Diagnostics

Service & Calibration

The course is taught by T2U instructor Joe Keene.

