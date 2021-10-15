Coats Aligner Features Quick Checks For Customer Confidence

Click Here to Read More

Coats offers the new CWA 6500 Aligner that offers features to make jobs simpler and fast. The Quick Measure setting as part of the initial inspection provides the customer with a printout of their alignment status within a couple of minutes and arms them with confidence to make an informed decision.

Other CWA 6500 features include a large, movable LCD display allows technicians to easily see the numbers without straining or walking back and forth. The cabinet and boom and is on wheels so it easily moves from bay to bay to maximize productivity and alignment revenue.

The aligner features simple-to-use software that puts all measurements on display and includes a “quick check” feature while the customer is in the shop during service. The equipment’s black diamond mini-targets are low profile and boast light and easy handling. Notably, an automatic power tracking camera makes doing alignments at any rack height possible without adjusting the machine.