 Coats Aligner Features Quick Checks For Customer Confidence
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Coats Aligner Features Quick Checks For Customer Confidence

on

Heavy-Duty 21 Piece End Cap Filter Wrench Set

on

TI Automotive Launches New Products

on

Matco Releases Clic-R Clamps
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Choose The Right Part The First Time (VIDEO) Video
play

Choose The Right Part The First Time (VIDEO)

What To Inspect Before Replacing The Serpentine Belt (VIDEO) Video
play

What To Inspect Before Replacing The Serpentine Belt (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Coats Aligner Features Quick Checks For Customer Confidence

An automatic power tracking camera makes doing alignments at any rack height possible without adjusting the machine.
Advertisement
 

on

Providing alignments is a considerable source of income for today’s modern auto shops.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Coats offers the new CWA 6500 Aligner that offers features to make jobs simpler and fast. The Quick Measure setting as part of the initial inspection provides the customer with a printout of their alignment status within a couple of minutes and arms them with confidence to make an informed decision.

Other CWA 6500 features include a large, movable LCD display allows technicians to easily see the numbers without straining or walking back and forth. The cabinet and boom and is on wheels so it easily moves from bay to bay to maximize productivity and alignment revenue.

The aligner features simple-to-use software that puts all measurements on display and includes a “quick check” feature while the customer is in the shop during service. The equipment’s black diamond mini-targets are low profile and boast light and easy handling. Notably, an automatic power tracking camera makes doing alignments at any rack height possible without adjusting the machine.

Advertisement

For more info: coatsgarage.com

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: JEGS Locking Pliers Slide Hammer

Tools & Products: Lisle Releases Soft Tip Parts Washers, Detail Brushes

Tools & Products: Lightweight EM 210, EMP 210 Welders Deliver Big Power

Tools & Products: Reelcraft Offers HD Spring Retractable Hose Reels

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician