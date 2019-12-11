New CP7755 Offers Accurate Power Control and Greater Ergonomics

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

With its CP7755 series of premium half-inch impact wrenches, Chicago Pneumatic now offers a unique answer to the needs of both tire-changing and general mechanics. Developed in response to an in-depth usage study, the CP7755 series combines accurate power control with greater ergonomics and comfort.

“Our latest unique solution enables professionals to set and finely adjust power and speed quickly and simply, to suit each specific vehicle type and application,” says Antoine Tourneux, Chicago Pneumatic’s product marketing manager for vehicle service – air tools. “Along with better power control, these innovative pneumatic tools bring other improvements to users’ daily operations through their highly maneuverable and comfortable design.”

A choice of four models is available to meet different preferences and budgets. All versions feature the new patent-pending power selection system, described by Chicago Pneumatic as the best and most adjustable power control for pneumatic tools. Power can be set to 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 or 100 percent of the tool’s maximum torque, for a precise match with each job’s requirements.

The patented Air Flex Mini air inlet feature is integrated into two models: CP7755 Air Flex Mini and CP7755-2 Air Flex Mini. It provides freedom of movement and turns any rigid hose into a flexible one, thanks to a multi-axis air connection swivel. This effort-saving innovation ensures the hose is always in the ideal position and gives easier access to hard-to-reach areas.

Ease of use is further enhanced by a flat-topped body shape, ensuring that when the tool is placed on the floor its hose extends upward. The operator can then conveniently pick it up by the hose without having to bend. Locating the regulator button in a recess is another user-friendly touch, as it helps avoid accidental activation if the tool is dropped.

Lightweight, compact construction and low levels of vibration add to the high-comfort appeal of the new wrenches. Among competitors in the same power class, CP7755 series impact wrenches have the top power-to-weight ratio. This is achieved by a specification that includes low-weight components like a composite motor housing, magnesium clutch housing and aluminum regulator.

Tire-changing applications for CP7755 series impact wrenches include motorbikes, passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans and SUVs. General mechanics will find them useful for workshop and roadside assistance tasks on the same range of light vehicles, as well as medium- and heavy-duty trucks and tractor trailers, among other big vehicles used in diverse sectors such as agriculture, marine, mining and construction.

“As operators in garage trials have highlighted, the CP7755 series is very easy to work with and it puts an end to guessing on power levels,” Antoine Tourneux concludes. “You can now be sure of the right torque for every job, from a tool that’s a pleasure to operate. Final torque level should always, of course, be reached using a manual torque wrench. Our new CP7755 series brings you the accessibility and maneuverability you want with the power you need.”

For more information, visit cp.com.