Tools & Products

New Entry-Level Heavy-Duty OBD Code Reader from Launch

Technicians can read and erase DTCs on light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles from 1996 and newer.
on

Launch Tech has introduced the Millennium HD Lite, a new entry-level heavy-duty OBD code reader.

The Millennium HD Lite can work on both heavy-duty and passenger vehicles and is affordably priced with free lifetime updates. It’s easy to operate, even for technicians of all skill levels. 

It features 10 OBD II test modes for passenger vehicles and light-duty vehicles. Technicians can read and erase DTCs on light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles from 1996 and newer.

For more info: launchtechusa.com

