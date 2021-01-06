Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

New GEARWRENCH 90-Tooth Ratcheting Wrenches

on

New, More Comfortable Shop Chair From Vyper

on

Chicago Pneumatic Portable Dust Extraction Solution

on

Dent Fix Introduces DF-DPR70 10-Ton Self-Piercing Riveter
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link Video
play

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
European Electric Parking Brake Service

Undercar: European Electric Parking Brake Service
DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester

Undercar: Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

New GEARWRENCH 90-Tooth Ratcheting Wrenches

These new ratcheting wrenches showcase improvements in five key areas including longer beams to provide better leverage.
Advertisement
 

on

Professional automotive technicians and industrial mechanics are always looking for an edge. And when they get what they’re looking for, they want more. That’s what motivated GEARWRENCH to launch the latest evolution in its 90-tooth platform with 66 new ratcheting wrenches in the two most popular styles – combination and flex-head combination – and eight new sets. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

GEARWRENCH introduced its 90-tooth line at the beginning of 2020, and these new combination and flex-head options further add to that line. And it’s not just about the number of teeth. The new GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratcheting wrenches showcase improvements in five key areas:  

  • 90-tooth design | Creates a 4° swing arc to work in tighter spaces 
  • Longer beams | Improve reach and provide better leverage 
  • Thicker beams | Provide better ergonomics and improved comfort 
  • Dual-direction off-corner loading | Reduces fastener rounding 
  • Superior size marking legibility | Large, color-filled markings for easy identification, with molten orange for metric sizes and black for SAE 

All ratcheting wrenches are finished in professional full-polish chrome that’s easy to handle and easy to clean. The 12-point ratcheting box end easily fits on 6- or 12-point fasteners with a dual-direction off-corner loading design that reduces fastener rounding. 

There are 36 open-stock combination ratcheting wrenches available in metric sizes (6mm-25mm) and SAE sizes (1/4-in-1-1/4-in.), as well as four sets ranging from 10 to 16 pieces. For flex-heads, there are 30 open-stock options in metric (8mm-25mm) and SAE sizes (1/4-in.-1-in.), with four set options ranging from 10 to 16 pieces. Sets come with color-matched wrench racks (molten orange for metric, black for SAE) to stay organized.  

Advertisement

For more info: www.gearwrench.com 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

Tools & Products: Build Service Opportunities with Coats’ Tread Depth Scanner

Tools & Products: Starrett America And Camouflage-Themed Micrometers

Tools & Products: Snap-on Offers Long Neck Tools For Tough-To-Reach Spots

Advertisement
Connect