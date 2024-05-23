 New Hunter University Offers Online and In-Person Training

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

New Hunter University Offers Online and In-Person Training

The global training platform consolidates dozens of courses in a single location.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Hunter Engineering is introducing Hunter University, its new global learning platform designed for accessible training for customers, technicians, technical school instructors, students and any other interested parties.

Related Articles

The platform collects all of Hunter’s learning content in a single place, offering dozens of free online courses worldwide, as well as streamlined registration for hands-on, in-person courses at training centers around the United States, the company said.

“Given the industry’s critical need, we recognize our responsibility to help train current and future technicians,” said Hunter Field Development Director Tom Settle. “Hunter University makes it easy to select training in the way that suits each person best.”

All existing content was updated and refreshed as part of the nine-month effort, often converting from PowerPoint presentations to shorter, easy-to-understand modules with narration and video. The online courses are generally presented in five-minute segments, so even a 10-module course could be completed in approximately one hour.

Additionally, the online courses are accessible internationally and available in 21 languages.

The new state-of-the-art platform provides for a more individualized experience, with personal profiles, unique learning paths, task tracking and training history, Hunter Engineering said. Equipment certifications can be earned on a self-guided basis, while technical school instructors can download materials for use in their classes.

The course catalog offers instruction on numerous automotive service topics. Hunter University courses are designed to provide a foundation of concept theory, before completing with hands-on training, the company said. 

Although training takes place with Hunter equipment and technology, students will be able to use what they’ve learned in any environment. Currently, the most popular courses are Introduction to Alignment, HunterNet 2 Tools and Uses, and ADAS Overview.

Extended, more intensive in-person training led by ASE-certified instructors is available at more than 50 training centers around the country.

“The intention behind Hunter University is to streamline everything for everybody,” Settle said. “People will be able to more rapidly develop the skills necessary for a successful and profitable career in automotive service.”

You May Also Like

News

Advance Auto Parts Offers Race Fans Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip

One winner and a guest will “Do the Double” by attending the Indianapolis 500, before traveling to Charlotte for NASCAR’s 600-mile race.

Mary DellaValle
By Mary DellaValle
The editor of ImportCar magazine for the majority of her 27-year career at Babcox Media, Mary has also worked on several custom publishing pieces for some of the major automotive OEMs. Her unique perspective of the import marketplace allows her to tailor the content of custom pieces to deliver our clients’ message with impact to a target audience. As an integral part of the Babcox editorial team, Mary assists with many other duties, including corporate communications and digital media properties.
Published:

Advance Auto Parts, official auto parts retailer of NASCAR, and official partners of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, announced it is kicking off the summer travel season by offering its Speed Perks loyalty rewards members the chance to win a bucket-list motorsports experience to “Do the Double.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Akebono Expands Severe Duty Disc Brake Pad Kits

Akebono said it expanded its severe-duty ultra-premium disc brake pad line by 14 new part numbers.

By Emma Henderson
Continental Releases 67 New Part Numbers

Twenty-two new import part numbers, as well as 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers, are immediately available.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Education Foundation Partners on 10 Training Scholarships

10 instructors were chosen to attend a five-day, hands-on training session at the Navistar OEM training center in Woodridge, IL.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CRC-Sponsored GTO Goes to Auction to Support the Trades

The CRC sponsored 2006 GTO will be auctioned by MECUM on May 15, 2024, in cooperation with TechForce.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Women In Auto Care Introduces ‘Women of the World’

The event will take place the first Wednesday of every month beginning in May.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Continental Tire Introduces New Products at GOLD Dealer Meeting

Company leadership also detailed updates to marketing and incentive programs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Expands SACHS CDC Shock Line for U.S., Canada

The release expands ZF’s line by more than 70 percent, reflecting growing demand for advanced damping technology in the aftermarket.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Education Foundation Seeking Outstanding Instructor

Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year award.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff