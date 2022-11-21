New Ingersoll HD Air Hammer Maximizes Performance

Ingersoll Rand has released the new 135MAX Heavy Duty Air Hammer, an ergonomic evolution that delivers 15% more power to get jobs in the automotive shop done 15% faster than the leading competitor.

Increased power doesn’t sacrifice precision, the company says. Technicians can maintain control over every job with the hammer’s featherable trigger that provides the accuracy needed for fine-tuned pin driving and sheering. The feather-touch trigger is perfect for jobs that require light handling along with heavy-duty power and performance for hard-hitting applications.

“Inspired by our popular impact wrenches, the new 135MAX HD Air Hammer is the most powerful, controllable air hammer available,” said Jennifer Travis, product manager, Surface Preparation and Construction Tools and Accessories, Ingersoll Rand. “Performance, control and reliability – this hammer has it all. Put it to the test in the shop and watch productivity soar.”

When maximum power is a priority, the 135MAX HD Air Hammer makes quick work of tough tasks including exhaust and front-end jobs, cutting stubborn bolts and building or de-constructing control and knuckle assemblies. Weighing in at 4.5 pounds (2.03 kg), the 135MAX HD Air Hammer delivers a best-in-class 2,600 blows per minute (BPM), with a 3” piston stroke.