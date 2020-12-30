Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

on

Build Service Opportunities with Coats’ Tread Depth Scanner

on

Jay Leno, Walmart Partner On Car Care Line

on

Starrett America And Camouflage-Themed Micrometers
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link Video
play

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
European Electric Parking Brake Service

Undercar: European Electric Parking Brake Service
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

These vacuum packages are specifically designed for reliability, efficiency and easy maintenance.
Advertisement
 

on

Kaeser’s completely redesigned rotary screw vacuum packages are specifically designed for reliability, efficiency and easy maintenance for central and dedicated vacuum systems in a wide range of applications.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Kaeser’s new redesigned ASV, BSV, and CSV rotary screw vacuum packages offer capacities from 141 to 554 acfm at 99% vacuum. Featuring a completely new cabinet and air flow design, these 10-40 hp units offer exceptionally quiet operation in a compact footprint.  
  
ASV, BSV and CSV models have wide-opening cabinet doors providing easy access to maintenance points. The full enclosure, TEFC motor, and gasketed doors with soundproofing make them a great central vacuum solution in high-dust environments. The new cooling air flow design features a dedicated cabinet fan and topside discharge for better oil cooling. Plus, it can be easily ducted to remove or recover waste heat while further reducing noise. 

Vacuum packages now feature premium efficiency IE3 drive motors which use less energy and have lower losses compared with conventional motors. The standard Sigma Control 2 controller provides detailed operating and maintenance status information. Its Ethernet and other communications ports enable remote monitoring with notifications of service interruption and upcoming maintenance reminders. Sensors continuously monitor temperature and pressure as well as oil pressure and level. 

“This redesign has integrated superior component layout and service access with excellent airflow characteristics for better cooling, reliability, and noise reduction,” said Product Manager Stephen Horne. “This product line has a solid performance history  in a wide variety of applications including vacuum and thermoforming in packaging and plastics applications, hold-down for CNC routers (pod and spoiler board), a variety of evacuation/degassing operations, and even medical applications.”  ASV, BSV and CSV units are easily adapted to NFPA 99C compliant systems for use in hospital installations. 

Advertisement

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/vacuum. For more information or to be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, please call (877) 417-3527. 

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Women’s Performance Plus Shop Shirt From Red Kap

Tools & Products: Lang Adds New Pry Bars To Existing Line

Tools & Products: Redback Boots Offers Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks

Tools & Products: Mueller-Kueps Introduces Pro-Xnife Kit

Advertisement
Connect