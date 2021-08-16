 New M18 ROVER Flood Light Delivers 33% More Lumens Than Old
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

New M18 ROVER Flood Light Delivers 33% More Lumens Than Old

on

Milwaukee Delivers Faster Cordless Riveting

on

Mayhew Introduces New 11-in-1 Screwdriver And Nut Driver

on

Snap-on Introduces Circuit Tester Kits
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Letting Codes Clear On their Own Video
play

VIDEO: Letting Codes Clear On their Own

VIDEO: Performing An ADAS Sensor Calibration Video
play

VIDEO: Performing An ADAS Sensor Calibration

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?

Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter

Underhood: Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

New M18 ROVER Flood Light Delivers 33% More Lumens Than Old

The new flood light fills large indoor and outdoor areas with 4,000 lumens of high definition light output.
Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee Tool improves their lineup of Lighting Solutions with the introduction of the second generation M18 ROVER Dual Power Flood Light.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The ROVER Flood Light features three different lighting modes and lights up a workspace for 12 hours at a time. For all-day performance, users can utilize an AC port to power the flood light with a 120V extension cord. For maximum versatility, the light head rotates 120° to change light orientation.

On top of the improved lumens, this new light can go anywhere and withstand the toughest job-site conditions. The compact size and integrated handle allow for easy transport and storage. The light also features integrated keyholes for hanging on overhead surfaces. For maximum durability, the light is IP54 rated and built with an impact resistant lens to protect the LEDs.

Milwaukee Tool is committed to improving productivity with performance-driven and trade-focused solutions. With Milwuakee, users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The new Dual Power Flood Light is compatible with the entire M18 line, now offering more than 200 power tool solutions. For the user, Milwaukee will continue to design lighting solutions with the ability to survive the demands of professional use.

Advertisement

For more info: Milwaukeetool.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Malco Products Unveils Impact-Grade Magnetic Chuck Drivers

Tools & Products: New WORX 4V Max Lithium Screwdriver Has Three Torque Settings

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Delivers New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

Tools & Products: New GSX Cabinets & Chests Optimize Tool Storage For Mechanics

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician