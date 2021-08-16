New M18 ROVER Flood Light Delivers 33% More Lumens Than Old

Milwaukee Tool improves their lineup of Lighting Solutions with the introduction of the second generation M18 ROVER Dual Power Flood Light.

The ROVER Flood Light features three different lighting modes and lights up a workspace for 12 hours at a time. For all-day performance, users can utilize an AC port to power the flood light with a 120V extension cord. For maximum versatility, the light head rotates 120° to change light orientation.

On top of the improved lumens, this new light can go anywhere and withstand the toughest job-site conditions. The compact size and integrated handle allow for easy transport and storage. The light also features integrated keyholes for hanging on overhead surfaces. For maximum durability, the light is IP54 rated and built with an impact resistant lens to protect the LEDs.

Milwaukee Tool is committed to improving productivity with performance-driven and trade-focused solutions. With Milwuakee, users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The new Dual Power Flood Light is compatible with the entire M18 line, now offering more than 200 power tool solutions. For the user, Milwaukee will continue to design lighting solutions with the ability to survive the demands of professional use.