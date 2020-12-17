New Mevotech Supreme Ball Joint For Dodge, Jeep

Mevotech , a North American market leader in the engineering, design and manufacture of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, has announced the release of a new ball joint, MS25511 .

Engineered Solution

Engineered for 2012-2007 Dodge Caliber, 2017-2007 Jeep Compass and Patriot applications, the front lower ball joint MS25511 addresses retention issues on the original equipment (OE) control arm with an advanced fastening method that securely locks the ball joint onto the control arm. The original equipment control arm is constructed using thin stamped steel.

Removing and replacing the ball joint is possible, but it will not properly retain the ball joint and will lead to premature failure. Mevotech has developed an innovative solution, which not only makes the ball joint serviceable, but also increases the retention force beyond the OE design. Built with greaseable sintered metal bearings, this innovative ball joint design also delivers increased durability, a longer part service life and optimal performance, according to the company.

Securely Locks the Ball Joint to the Arm

The solution is engineered to allow the ball joint to be simply and securely fastened to the control arm body with a specifically designed lower nut. Locking adhesive is also pre-applied to the ball joint threads, improving retention force, reducing repair time and providing an installation procedure superior to alternative parts and methods. The MS25511 is available now for all three platforms.