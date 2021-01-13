New Mevotech Upper Control Arm For 2019+ Ram 1500 Platform

Mevotech , a North American market manufacturer of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, has announced the release of new front upper control arms, CMS251267 / CMS252168.

Engineered for the 2019+ RAM 1500 (fifth generation) platform, control arms CMS251267 and CMS251268 feature a completely solid and fully forged one-piece control arm body. By replacing the original equipment hollow stamped steel and plastic composite design, Mevotech’s control arm assembly has increased rigidity and strength, says the company.

Built to last, these parts feature greaseable sintered metal bearings that optimize performance under all service conditions, according to Mevotech. Their solid forged construction, improved ball joint internals and upper and lower sintered metal bearings provide a durable alternative to the original equipment style part, the company says.

For a complete and quick install, hardware is included.

