The 810-RW provides ultra-fast run-down and incredible power with 50 ft.-lb. of maximum torque. The roller clutch impact mechanism prevents kickback. This, coupled with its compact design, makes it the ideal tool for working on smaller fasteners in tight locations.

The patented AIRCAT “silencing technology” reduces noise levels to 86 dBa. This compact, powerful, fast and efficient tool is ideal for anyone who needs to make quick work on fasteners in tight quarters.

Other features/benefits include:

550 RPM provides ultra-fast run-down

Forward / Reverse switch with safety lock prevents unwanted directional changes.

Rear exhaust with internal silencing reduces noise level to 86 d(B)A

Ergonomic composite over mold grip provides comfort

Weighs only 1.43 lbs.

Tool Length: 6.3 in.

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool & equipment and industrial distributors.

For more information, visit aircat.com.