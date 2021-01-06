Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

New, More Comfortable Shop Chair From Vyper

on

Chicago Pneumatic Portable Dust Extraction Solution

on

New GEARWRENCH 90-Tooth Ratcheting Wrenches

on

Dent Fix Introduces DF-DPR70 10-Ton Self-Piercing Riveter
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link Video
play

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
European Electric Parking Brake Service

Undercar: European Electric Parking Brake Service
DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester

Undercar: Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

New, More Comfortable Shop Chair From Vyper

This 100% American-made premium shop chair is designed to be the tough, stable shop chair your body will thank you for.
Advertisement
 

on


For too long, hard working men and women across the country have suffered on cheap, plastic shop chairs that have strained backs and been unkind to many behinds.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

That’s why Vyper is introducing “the premium quality shop chair you deserve.” 

The Vyper Chair is a 100% American-made premium shop chair designed to be the tough, stable shop chair that your body will thank you for. 

Found in shops everywhere, cheaply made, mass produced, uncomfortable shop stools have historically been the only option available to American workers. Noisy, unstable and with no back support, sitting in these chairs can seriously impact health and lead to painful disorders in later life.  

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ei-2.png

Vyper designed the chair to address the main pain points, starting with making the seat more comfortable. They beefed up the seat with 4 in. of foam padding and covered that with durable, double-stitched, industrial-grade leather.   

Since most shop stools don’t not feature back support, Vyper added an option for a strategically designed backrest to help improve posture. Both the main seat and the backrest are fully customizable so you can add your own logo and choice of color. 

Advertisement

To improve on the inferior hydraulic height adjustment on other chairs, Vyper designed this chair with a robust 1-in. acme thread rod that can hold over 400 lbs., eliminating the pain point of a constantly changing height adjustment. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ei.png

To increase the strength and sturdiness, they equipped machined steel (or aluminum) arms to hold everything together. As with all parts on the Vyper chair, these arms are fully customizable in any color you wish, the company said.  

The chair also features a stainless-steel footrest, which helps to correct posture and reduce back strain. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ei-1.png

Lastly, the wheels are American-made, 4-in., industrial-grade casters. “These bad boys can glide over any surface smoothly and quietly, significantly reducing the effort required to move and removing the jerky motion offered by inferior stools,” the company said. 

For more information, visit www.vyperchair.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

Tools & Products: Build Service Opportunities with Coats’ Tread Depth Scanner

Tools & Products: Starrett America And Camouflage-Themed Micrometers

Tools & Products: Snap-on Offers Long Neck Tools For Tough-To-Reach Spots

Advertisement
Connect