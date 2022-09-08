New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik is a former independent auto repair professional with more than three decades of experience including as the former owner of Vic’s Precision Automotive in The Woodlands TX. He is the founder of Shop Owner Coach, a coaching and training organization that is committed to helping independent repair shop owners achieve their dreams through the intentional application of best business practices. In this series of videos, Vic provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Each video is designed to be a “go-to resource” for students in their preparation for a job in the automotive industry.

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

Found exclusively on Tomorrows Technician University, in this course you will learn practical tips for students to follow as they start their career.

Topics Include:

Persuasion

Resourcefulness

Creativity

Conflict Management

Resilience Under Pressure

Organization

Feedback

This course is taught by Vic Tarasik.

This course is sponsored by NPW.