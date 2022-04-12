Underhood: Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis
New Steel Dent Repair Station from Dent Fix
Every tool you need is all in one station that can be rolled to different bays in the shop.
The DF-505/DXE Maxi Extended from Dent Fix Equipment is the ultimate steel repair station. Every tool you need is all in one station that can be rolled to different bays in the shop. A lockable cabinet with foam-fitted inserts keep the tools organized and accounted for.
The DF-505/DXE Maxi Extended includes:
- 220V The Maxi Single Phase Unit Welder
- Lockable 5-Drawer Cart
- NEW! Glue Puller Xtreme (DF-GPX)
- 5-Piece Hammer Set
- 6-Piece Dolly Set
- Body File & Blade
- Bridge Puller (DF-505BP)
- NEW! 9-Finger Bear Claw Attachment (DF-505BP/09)
- Maxi Massager (DF-505DM)
- 9-Finger Bear Claw (DF-506)
- 4-Finger Bear Claw (DF-504)
- Leverage Puller (DF-503L)
- NEW! GPX Leverage Puller (DF-900LP)
- Magnetic Key Electrode (DF-503KEM)
- Wiggle Wire Sample
- Stud Pin Samples
- Weld Key Samples
- Right Angle Undercoat Remover (DF-701) with brush and eraser wheels
- Flexible Fender Puller (DF-HD0140)
- Finger Belt Sander (DF-FBS16)
- Door Prop Stick (DF-DSP1)
- Suction Gun (DF-SG70)
- Ring Hammer (DF-903)
- Plastic Scrapper (DF-WK20)
- Wedge Scrapper Set (DF-609)
- Multi-Clip Pliers (DF-625)
- Bodyline Marker Tool (DF-BL10A)
- Surge Protector (DF-601A)
- Safety Glasses (DF-901SG)
- Dust Cover (DF-505DXEDC)
For more info: dentfix.com.