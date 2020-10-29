Connect with us

New Updates Available for John Bean EZ-ADAS App

Designed to help shops be more productive, the app lets technicians quickly search for the vehicle they are servicing, without having to reach out to any other source of information.
An extensive coverage update for 2020 models can be accessed through the one-of-a-kind John BeanEZ-ADAS mobile app. More than 1,000 target placement updates related to the camera system are now available for the John Bean EZ-ADAS recalibration system.

“Simple and quick access to information helps John Bean customers operate more efficiently, perform more repairs and increase the bottom line,” said Mariana Montovaneli, marketing manager for John Bean. “We have been working hard to increase target placement procedures and are pleased to announce these new updates for the EZ-ADAS recalibration system are available through the app.”  

The John Bean EZ-ADAS Recalibration System features an innovative mobile app to help technicians perform recalibration services quickly and easily. Designed to help shops be more productive, the app lets technicians quickly search for the vehicle they are servicing, without having to reach out to any other source of information.

EZ-ADAS includes an intuitive, laser-guided target placement that ensures accurate, error-free positioning and also features easy vehicle selection with a VIN barcode reader that can be utilized via the smartphone camera. The EZ-ADAS mobile app is free to download through the Apple and Google stores and requires an activation code that is available upon system purchase.

“We are not stopping with this new update,” continued Montovaneli. “Our customers can expect even more coverage and targets released later this year that will include extended front camera, radar, night vision and multiple ADAS side systems.”

For more info: www.JohnBean.com

