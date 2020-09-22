Connect with us

Tools & Products

New UV Flashlight From Alert Stamping

The KUV365 UV Curing Light provides 365nm for faster curing time and allows for repositioning before UV hardening.
Advertisement
 

on

Alert Stamping announces the company’s new UV flashlight.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The KUV365 UV Curing Light provides 365nm for faster curing time and allows for repositioning before UV hardening.

The KUV365 features an on/off switch with charge status indicator lights and a durable steel housing with a wrist strap.

Charge the light off-grid remotely with the 11000mAh Lithium Polymer Rechargeable Battery Pack (RBK11000) or charge with any USB port device (USB to micro cords included).

Also included with the light are two rechargeable Li-Ion batteries and a USB charging cradle with indicator light.

For more information, visit alertstamping.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

New UV Flashlight From Alert Stamping

on

Autel US Introduces Battery/Electrical System Diagnostics Tool

on

Coats Introduces New Tread Depth Scanner

on

Sunsong North America Releases 100 New Part Numbers
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Underhood: Engine Build: Evo Wagon – Turbocharged Evo 9 Engine

Video: VIDEO: Oil Pump Lost Its Prime

News: Hankook Tire Offers Fall Classic Rebate

Tools & Products: Autel US Introduces Battery/Electrical System Diagnostics Tool

Tools & Products: New UV Flashlight From Alert Stamping
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect