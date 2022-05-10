New UV Leak Detection Finds Sneaky Leaks

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Kent Automotive New UV Leak Detection
Add the fluorescent dye to the system and scan with a UV flashlight to spot dye exiting even the smallest leak sites.
Kent Automotive’s new LeakFinder fluorescent leak detection dyes are bright, cost-effective and efficient solutions for finding AC and fluid leaks. Add the fluorescent dye to the system and scan with a UV flashlight to spot dye exiting even the smallest and most problematic leak sites that would otherwise be impossible to detect.
Finding leaks reduces callbacks and avoids expensive repairs. Use for A/C, oil-based and engine coolant systems for total vehicle system coverage.
Include Kent’s LeakFinder in preventive maintenance offerings, too.