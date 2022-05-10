 New UV Leak Detection Finds Sneaky Leaks
Products

Kent Automotive New UV Leak Detection

Add the fluorescent dye to the system and scan with a UV flashlight to spot dye exiting even the smallest leak sites.
on

Kent Automotive’s new LeakFinder fluorescent leak detection dyes are bright, cost-effective and efficient solutions for finding AC and fluid leaks. Add the fluorescent dye to the system and scan with a UV flashlight to spot dye exiting even the smallest and most problematic leak sites that would otherwise be impossible to detect.

Finding leaks reduces callbacks and avoids expensive repairs. Use for A/C, oil-based and engine coolant systems for total vehicle system coverage.

Include Kent’s LeakFinder in preventive maintenance offerings, too.

