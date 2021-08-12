New WORX 4V Max Lithium Screwdriver Has Three Torque Settings

The new WORX4V Max Lithium Screwdriver has three digital, pushbutton settings that enable the user to match the cordless tool’s torque to the job.

Click Here to Read More

Unlike a bulky drill-driver, the WORX 4V Screwdriver weighs only 1.5 lbs. with a compact, circular, lean body. The power screwdriver’s internal 4V Max lithium 1.5 Ah battery recharges in 1.5 hours, has a run time of 45 minutes and holds a charge for 18 months. It is conveniently charged via USB cable and does not need a dedicated charger. The USB charging cable connects to a cell phone’s A/C plug or directly to a tablet or laptop computer’s USB port.

Nearly all cordless drill-drivers today feature adjustable torque settings, including a screw-driving mode. But torque control on cordless screwdrivers mainly has been limited to high-end, professional models, where speed and productivity are essential. Now, the WORX 4V Screwdriver brings the convenience and efficiency of digital torque control to any DIYers toolbox.

The 4V driver operates at a speed of 300 rpm. When the screw-driving icon on the handle is pressed, a lighted display allows the user to select between three torque levels. One light indicates 22 in-lbs, two lights indicate 33 in-lbs and three lights indicate 44 in-lbs.

The power screwdriver makes installing blinds and drapes, kitchen and bathroom hardware, door sets and hinges, lighting fixtures, electric cover plates and other everyday home projects easy. It’s also handy for tasks like assembling knock-down furniture, gas grills, planters and toys.

The nylon-composite screwdriver features an overmold rubber handle for a sure grip and comfortable operation. Dual LED lights on the front of the tool illuminate the work area when the trigger is pressed. The rocker-style trigger includes forward/reverse bit rotation, making it quick and easy to switch between driving and backing off fasteners.

Twelve ¼-in, hex-shanked bits come with the WORX 4V Screwdriver. Included are 2 in., #2 Phillips bits; 2 in. extension/impact driver bits; and 10 other popular sizes of Philliips, slotted, Torx and square-recess bits. The power driver’s magnetic bit holder also accepts a full range of other ¼ in. hex-shanked bits, which are available at hardware stores. A convenient, double-clasp blow-molded plastic case is included for organized storage and easy transportation.