New Year, New Part Numbers From GSP
The company says 154 new CV axle part numbers are ready to ship.
GSP North America has announced the release of 154 new CV axle part numbers. These parts are in stock and available to ship.
Benefits include:
• Premium grade neoprene boots are incorporated into GSP’s CV Axle design to provide the best fit, form and function;
• All CV Shafts undergo an extensive quality control and testing to ensure long, trouble-free performance; and
• Engineered with GSP’s Silent Ride Technology (SRT) to provide a quiet ride and long, dependable product life.
