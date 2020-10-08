Nexen Tire Using AI To Reduce Tire Noise

Nexen Tire America Inc. has announced the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data-driven methodology aimed at reducing tire noise. The big data research for Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) was jointly conducted with Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group and Inha University in Korea.

Since 2018, Nexen Tire conducted the joint research with long-standing partner Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group to increase customer satisfaction and improve the environment by reducing noise levels. More importantly, the research is set to make an impact that can help reduce research and development (R&D) time and costs.

AI technology and big data are becoming an integral part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the future of mobility and the fast-changing automotive industry. Researchers from “THE NEXEN univerCITY” together with Hyundai-Kia and Inha University, were able to make use of data as well as deep-learning algorithms based on tire patterns and noise design factors to create an AI system that both optimizes the product and improves on the pass-by noise of automobiles and tires. Based on these results, Nexen Tire was able to create new and exclusive designs for its tires by using its own image processing technology.

Due to worldwide regulations and the increasing trend on noise-reduction for electric vehicles, Nexen Tire designed an anechoic chamber containing dozens of microphone sensors to measure noise, analyze pass-by noise and detect causes of noise from the vehicle powertrain. In addition, Nexen Tire created Korea’s first four-drum research equipment facility and is currently conducting tests with actual vehicles. The results of the braking test performance on snow, hydroplaning and wet surfaces were successful with the technology that utilizes AI and big data. Moreover, internal- and external-noise generated by cars can be reduced to 1 dB (decibel) and 3 dB (decibel), respectively, the company states.