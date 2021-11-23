 Next Gen REDI-Sensor Offers Latest In Multi-Application TPMS
Next Gen REDI-Sensor Offers Latest In Multi-Application TPMS

Scan Codes With Electronic Specialties’ Code Buddy PRO+

Alcon Drops New Front Brake Upgrade for Toyota Tacoma Gen 3

BBB Industries Releases Remy Smart Charging Systems Guide
Next Gen REDI-Sensor Offers Latest In Multi-Application TPMS

Only four sensor SKUs required to replace over 290 OE sensors.
on

Continental, a leading innovator and supplier of OE and aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems and replacement parts, has taken multi-application TPMS sensor technology to the next level with its new line of REDI-Sensor Next Generation Multi-application TPMS Sensors. These new, highly advanced and OE validated TPMS sensors were specifically developed in response to a growing demand in the aftermarket to make TPMS service simpler, faster, and easier, while minimizing application hassles and reducing inventory headaches.

Click Here to Read More
The new REDI-Sensor Next Generation line gives every shop a significant TPMS service advantage by dramatically reducing the different types of sensor SKUs needed to service incoming domestic, European and Asian vehicles. Shops will now only need to keep four REDI-Sensor SKUs on hand to replace over 290 different OE sensors on over 150 million VIO from model years 2002 to 2021.

Most versatile TPMS Sensor on the market
REDI-Sensor Next Generation Sensors come ready to install, right out of the box and require no added sensor programming or cloning. They are pre-programmed from the factory and designed to follow existing OE vehicle relearn procedures. Plus, they work with most major TPMS scan tools and are readily compatible with advanced TPMS features such as autolearning, pressure by position, and tire fill alert systems.

Lindsay Smith, REDI-Sensor Program Product Manager, made the announcement, noting, “Service techs at both independent repairs shops and tire dealers are very frustrated by the state of TPMS replacement parts. TPMS service is a complex task and only gets more burdensome when you have to work with sensors that require extra steps for programing or cloning prior to installation, and you have to inventory a wide variety of sensors just to be able to service some of the vehicles that come in the shop. Our REDI-Sensor Next Generation sensors are the TPMS solution that today’s shops need. They’re lean on inventory and come ready to use right out of the box.”

REDI-Sensor Next Generation sensors are offered in both clamp-on and snap-in valves and 315 MHz and 433 MHz frequencies. They are made in ISO-certified facilities to the same quality standards as the OE parts that Continental supplies to automakers worldwide.

