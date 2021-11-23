Next Gen REDI-Sensor Offers Latest In Multi-Application TPMS

Continental, a leading innovator and supplier of OE and aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems and replacement parts, has taken multi-application TPMS sensor technology to the next level with its new line of REDI-Sensor Next Generation Multi-application TPMS Sensors. These new, highly advanced and OE validated TPMS sensors were specifically developed in response to a growing demand in the aftermarket to make TPMS service simpler, faster, and easier, while minimizing application hassles and reducing inventory headaches.

The new REDI-Sensor Next Generation line gives every shop a significant TPMS service advantage by dramatically reducing the different types of sensor SKUs needed to service incoming domestic, European and Asian vehicles. Shops will now only need to keep four REDI-Sensor SKUs on hand to replace over 290 different OE sensors on over 150 million VIO from model years 2002 to 2021.

Most versatile TPMS Sensor on the market

REDI-Sensor Next Generation Sensors come ready to install, right out of the box and require no added sensor programming or cloning. They are pre-programmed from the factory and designed to follow existing OE vehicle relearn procedures. Plus, they work with most major TPMS scan tools and are readily compatible with advanced TPMS features such as autolearning, pressure by position, and tire fill alert systems.