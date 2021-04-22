 Next Gen Snap-on DMM Features Bigger Screen, Backlight Choices
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Next Gen Snap-on DMM Features Bigger Screen, Backlight Choices

on

New NRS Brake Pads Help Stop Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona EVs

on

Blaster Ignition Coils for Ford Shelby Engines

on

Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire? Video
play

VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire?

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered To Work Together Video
play

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered To Work Together

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Next Gen Snap-on DMM Features Bigger Screen, Backlight Choices

This digital multimeter taps into a wide range of electrical impulses necessary for diagnosing circuit or component issues.
Advertisement
 

on

The EEDM504F Basic Digital Multimeter TRMS is the third in the company’s next generation Snap-on horizontal multimeter series. The new larger display reads easily with a quick backlight adjustment feature making it the best meter Snap-on has innovated for bright daylight use. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The EEDM504F taps into a wide range of electrical impulses necessary for diagnosing circuit or component issues. It assesses ohms, AC/DC volts, True-RMS AC, AC/DC amps, Hz frequency among other automotive electrical measurements. A record mode allows for the storage of minimum and maximum readings over a measurement period whether testing voltage or voltage drops, Ohms or resistance readings for circuits and components, or Hz for signal rates. Plus a seven-year limited warranty.

A convenient test lead storage wrap with retention strap, built-in tilt stand, and separate fuse/battery compartment for speedy replacements when needed make this multimeter an easy-to-use necessity for techs. 

For more info: snapon.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

Products: Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip

Products: Perform OE-Level Analysis With New Diagnostic Tool

Products: EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician