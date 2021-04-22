Next Gen Snap-on DMM Features Bigger Screen, Backlight Choices

The EEDM504F Basic Digital Multimeter TRMS is the third in the company’s next generation Snap-on horizontal multimeter series. The new larger display reads easily with a quick backlight adjustment feature making it the best meter Snap-on has innovated for bright daylight use.

The EEDM504F taps into a wide range of electrical impulses necessary for diagnosing circuit or component issues. It assesses ohms, AC/DC volts, True-RMS AC, AC/DC amps, Hz frequency among other automotive electrical measurements. A record mode allows for the storage of minimum and maximum readings over a measurement period whether testing voltage or voltage drops, Ohms or resistance readings for circuits and components, or Hz for signal rates. Plus a seven-year limited warranty.

A convenient test lead storage wrap with retention strap, built-in tilt stand, and separate fuse/battery compartment for speedy replacements when needed make this multimeter an easy-to-use necessity for techs.

For more info: snapon.com