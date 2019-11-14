NGK Becomes Official Spark Plug Of Kalitta Motorsports

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), INC. and Kalitta Motorsports, announced an exclusive multi-year partnership at SEMA. This pairs a leading spark plug brand to one of the most legendary teams in motorsports. The marketing partnership, which will officially begin in 2020, will see every race car in the Kalitta Motorsports stable use NGK Spark Plugs in all NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events.

Over one year in the making; product, engineering and testing teams from NGK Spark Plugs and Kalitta Motorsports have worked together to develop designs to maximize the performance and durability of a spark plug that can withstand the conditions of a nitro-fueled engine.

“This partnership represents the teaming of two iconic brands in the world of high-performance drag racing,” stated Mark Boyle – NGK general manager, product. “Our expertise in design, material engineering and proprietary ceramic technology have all been integrated to deliver a racing plug to match the championship caliber of the Kalitta Motorsports team. We look forward to sharing mutual success.”

With more than 80 years of automotive expertise, NGK Spark Plugs has been driven by extreme dedication to performance and quality. From OEM to aftermarket, its team pushes the boundaries of innovation to bring the latest technologies to market under the NGK and NTK brands.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with NGK Spark Plugs,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports general manager. “The Kalitta team, led by Connie Kalitta, has been one of the most innovative and creative motorsports organizations for 60 years. We feel the partnership with NGK Spark Plugs will continue this tradition of performance excellence and championship results.”

The 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series will begin with the 60th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Feb. 6-9, and will be broadcast on FS1.