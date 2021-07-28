NGK Recognized For Excellence In Quality & Delivery

NGK Spark Plugs USA. Inc. has been awarded the 2020 Excellence in Quality & Delivery Award from Honda Development & Manufacturing of America LLC.

As measured by Honda’s delivery performance index, The Honda Excellence in Quality & Delivery Award recognizes suppliers at the top of their commodity classification. Additionally, the supplier must also have demonstrated superior quality performance.

“While 2020 brought many challenges to the industry, the entire NGK team worked persistently to meet the demands of Honda in the area of product quality and delivery,” stated Todd Cullums – NGK, Director of Manufacturing.