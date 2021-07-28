 NGK Recognized For Excellence In Quality & Delivery -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

NGK Recognized For Excellence In Quality & Delivery

on

AccuAir Launches Product Sales & New E-Commerce Website

on

UAF Sets New Scholarship Record Once Again

on

YANG Announces TopGolf Fundraiser In Partnership With AACF
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information Video
play

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints Video
play

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NGK Recognized For Excellence In Quality & Delivery

 

on

NGK Spark Plugs USA. Inc. has been awarded the 2020 Excellence in Quality & Delivery Award from Honda Development & Manufacturing of America LLC.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As measured by Honda’s delivery performance index, The Honda Excellence in Quality & Delivery Award recognizes suppliers at the top of their commodity classification. Additionally, the supplier must also have demonstrated superior quality performance.

“While 2020 brought many challenges to the industry, the entire NGK team worked persistently to meet the demands of Honda in the area of product quality and delivery,” stated Todd Cullums – NGK, Director of Manufacturing.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Mitchell 1 Announces ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’

News: Tenneco Explores Synthetic Fuels

News: BBB Industries Releases Remy Smart Charging Systems Guide

News: ASE Student Career Survey Results To Be Presented Soon

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician