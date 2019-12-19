Carley Millhone was named the editor of Tomorrow’s Tech in 2017 and joined Babcox Media in 2015 as associate editor of Tire Review. Prior to joining Tire Review, Carley interned with the Chautauquan Daily in southwestern New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and a minor in writing from Kent State University.

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, was named Racetrack of the Year during the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals presented by E3 Spark Plugs Awards Ceremony presented by Aerospace Components on Dec. 13 at the Indiana Convention Center. Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The track is one of six on the series’ annual tour, and last summer welcomed its drivers for the 18th Annual NMCA All-American Nationals presented by Whipple Superchargers, which featured the Chevrolet Performance 50th Anniversary COPO Camaro Shootout presented by COPO Parts Direct and the Ford Performance Cobra Jet Showdown presented by Watson Racing.

“NMCA is proud to present Summit Motorsports Park with Racetrack of the Year for 2019,” said Steve Wolcott, CEO of the NMCA. “Summit Motorsport Park’s hard work and support has helped grow the NMCA All-American Nationals event each year, resulting in one of the largest racer turnouts on the series’ schedule. We also successfully celebrated the 50th Anniversary COPO Camaro Shootout with Chevrolet Performance in 2019 resulting in a truly historic event.”

Excitement is already escalating for the 19th Annual NMCA All-American Nationals, set for Aug. 27-30, 2020 at Summit Motorsports Park, where cars with naturally aspirated, nitrous, turbo and blower combinations will blast down track.

“Summit Motorsports Park being named the Racetrack of the Year by NMCA means all of us, including Summit Motorsports Park, ProMedia, the race teams and everyone associated with the event, did good work,” said Bill Bader Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park. “I’m very proud to be part of the NMCA family.”

For information about Summit Motorsports Park, visit summitmotorsportspark.com.